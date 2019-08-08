IAF Sukhoi-30 jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur, pilots safe

New Delhi, Aug 08: Sukhoi 30 crashed in a paddy field in Assam's Tejpur. Both the pilots ejected and are safe, according to sources. The crash was reported around 8.15 pm.

The fighter aircraft took off from Salonibari Air Force Station in Sonitpur. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident.

A senior IAF official said fighter jet was on a routine training mission and crashed in Tezpur's local flying area.

The official said the pilots had reported engine trouble shortly before the crash.

The Sukhoi crash comes months after the tragic crash of the IAF's transport carrier An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June. Twenty six people including IAF personnel were killed in this crash.

According to data compiled by the Defence Ministry, the IAF had lost 11 aircrafts last year including 7 fighter jets and 2 helicopters.

Since 2014, the IAF has lost 26 fighter jets, 6 choppers, 9 trainers and 3 transport aircraft. In all, 46 air force personnel have lost their lives in these accidents.