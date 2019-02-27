IAF strike aftermath LIVE: Pakistan commercial air space closed, international flights rerouted
New Delhi, Feb 27: India and Pakistan have suspended domestic and international flight operations in due to the ongoing tension in the international airspace.
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert and airspace has been suspended due to security reason on Wednesday. Many commercial flights have been put on hold, according to news agency ANI.
All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, top sources in Airports Authority of India was quoted as saying to News 18.
Punjab: Passengers stranded as flight operations at Amritsar airport have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/fQEtEEqZZh
AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director, said, "Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here."
Vistara Airline announced its flight cancellation following the alert issued by the government.
"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."
#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2)
Earlier, Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, dropped bombs near Indian Army post. No reports of casualties yet.
Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pak airspace", saying "purpose to demonstrate right to self-defence".