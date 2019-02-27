IAF strike aftermath LIVE: Pakistan commercial air space closed, international flights rerouted

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 27:  India and Pakistan have suspended domestic and international flight operations in due to the ongoing tension in the international airspace.

    Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert and airspace has been suspended due to security reason on Wednesday. Many commercial flights have been put on hold, according to news agency ANI.

    Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert (Representative image)
    All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, top sources in Airports Authority of India was quoted as saying to News 18.

    AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director, said, "Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here."

    Also read: India shoots down Pakistani F-16

    Vistara Airline announced its flight cancellation following the alert issued by the government.

    "Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."

    Earlier, Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, dropped bombs near Indian Army post. No reports of casualties yet.

    Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pak airspace", saying "purpose to demonstrate right to self-defence".

    FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON FLIGHT OPERATIONS:

    Feb 27, 2019 2:17 PM

    To elaborate, Pakistani airspace is divided into two Flight Information Regions: Karachi ACC (OPKR) and Lahore ACC (OPLR). The red lines on the map mark the boundaries of FIRs—or areas of ATC responsibility. They are different than political boundaries. Courtesy: @flightradar24

    Feb 27, 2019 2:10 PM

    According to flightradar24, some international flights have rerouted.

    Feb 27, 2019 2:06 PM

    Jet Airways requests passengers to check flight status before proceeding to the airport

    Feb 27, 2019 1:56 PM

    Attention! As a precautionary measure, PIA flights may be affected due to closure of Pakistan Commercial Air Space. For details please call our universal helpline +92 021 111 786 786.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:53 PM

    According to Pak media, Pakistani airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:43 PM

    According to Pakistan's Geo News, all incoming and outgoing local and international flights from lahore have been suspended until further orders. "A flight from Guangzhou, China has been sent back," the Lahore Airport official told the Pak media.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:39 PM

    Uttarakhand: Flight operations at Dehradun airport also have been temporarily suspended.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:32 PM

    All international flights crossing India and Pakistan going to Europe are diverted.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:26 PM

    Pakistan also immediately stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports due to the ongoing tension with India.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:26 PM

    IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, has issued advisory.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:23 PM

    FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet."> GoAir has also issued an advisory. "#GoAlert. Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: http://goair.in or SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet.

    Feb 27, 2019 1:23 PM

    According to Pakistani media, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued.

