IAF strike aftermath LIVE: Restrictions from at least 8 airports lifted

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 27: India and Pakistan have suspended domestic and international flight operations in due to the ongoing tension in the international airspace.

Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert and airspace has been suspended due to security reason on Wednesday. Many commercial flights have been put on hold, according to news agency ANI.

All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, top sources in Airports Authority of India was quoted as saying to News 18.

Punjab: Passengers stranded as flight operations at Amritsar airport have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/fQEtEEqZZh — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director, said, "Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here."

Vistara Airline announced its flight cancellation following the alert issued by the government.

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."

#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

Earlier, Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, dropped bombs near Indian Army post. No reports of casualties yet.

Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pak airspace", saying "purpose to demonstrate right to self-defence".

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON FLIGHT OPERATIONS:

NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) has been withdrawn. Flight operations will resume now. Reports say that flight going to the Gulf would fly over the Arabian sea and avoid Pakistani airspace. Restrictions from at least 8 airports lifted. One Delhi-bound flight alreadt took off from Jammu airport. Shutdown orders of some airports withdrawn. SpiceJet SG161 departed Jammu 15 minutes ago. Its enroute Delhi. Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh airports also closed. Air India official: Air India avoiding route of Pakistan air space with immediate effect. India use Pakistan airspace for flights to Gulf countries, Europe and USA The entire airspace north of the Indian capital has been vacated, according to reports. In all, nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan. Himachal Pradesh: Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports To elaborate, Pakistani airspace is divided into two Flight Information Regions: Karachi ACC (OPKR) and Lahore ACC (OPLR). The red lines on the map mark the boundaries of FIRs—or areas of ATC responsibility. They are different than political boundaries. Courtesy: @flightradar24 Reroutes and returns to origin for over a dozen flights that normally transit between Pakistani and Indian airspace. Technical (fuel) stops likely for some of these.



🗺 https://t.co/YXGRG8Klje pic.twitter.com/3A3MMu0RtF — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2019 According to flightradar24, some international flights have been rerouted. #9WUpdate As per instructions from Delhi ATC regarding airport closure, flight operations to/from Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu & Leh have been suspended until further notice. We request our guests check their flight status before proceeding to the airport https://t.co/q3TCmCPN0Q — Jet Airways (@jetairways) February 27, 2019 Jet Airways requests passengers to check flight status before proceeding to the airport Attention! As a precautionary measure, PIA flights may be affected due to closure of Pakistan Commercial Air Space. For details please call our universal helpline +92 021 111 786 786. Civil Aviation Authority of #Pakistan has officially closed its airspace until further notice & issued NOTAM. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/qGZBMiKxvG — CAA Pakistan (@AirportPakistan) February 27, 2019 According to Pak media, Pakistani airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday. According to Pakistan's Geo News, all incoming and outgoing local and international flights from lahore have been suspended until further orders. "A flight from Guangzhou, China has been sent back," the Lahore Airport official told the Pak media. Uttarakhand: Flight operations at Dehradun airport also have been temporarily suspended. #Budgam #amritsar #Nowshera all international flights crossing India and Pakistan going to Europe are diverted. The situation is going from bad to worse. pic.twitter.com/AE4NiB3QOy — Mrinal K Nath (@mrinalkn) February 27, 2019 All international flights crossing India and Pakistan going to Europe are diverted. Pakistan also immediately stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports due to the ongoing tension with India. #6ETravelAdvisory : Due to airspace closure, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended. To opt for cancellations or alternate options click on Plan B https://t.co/ofwzjniT1l — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 27, 2019 IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, has issued advisory. #GoAlert

Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold.

Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: https://t.co/rGDDlTgiyz or SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333. — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 27, 2019 FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet."> GoAir has also issued an advisory. "#GoAlert. Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: http://goair.in or SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet. According to Pakistani media, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued.