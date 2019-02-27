IAF strike aftermath LIVE: Restrictions from at least 8 airports lifted

New Delhi, Feb 27: India and Pakistan have suspended domestic and international flight operations in due to the ongoing tension in the international airspace.
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert and airspace has been suspended due to security reason on Wednesday. Many commercial flights have been put on hold, according to news agency ANI.
All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, top sources in Airports Authority of India was quoted as saying to News 18.
AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director, said, "Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here."
Vistara Airline announced its flight cancellation following the alert issued by the government.
"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."
Earlier, Pakistan Air Force jets violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector, dropped bombs near Indian Army post. No reports of casualties yet.
Pakistan claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pak airspace", saying "purpose to demonstrate right to self-defence".
Feb 27, 2019 3:10 PM
NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) has been withdrawn. Flight operations will resume now.
Feb 27, 2019 3:05 PM
Reports say that flight going to the Gulf would fly over the Arabian sea and avoid Pakistani airspace.
Feb 27, 2019 3:04 PM
Restrictions from at least 8 airports lifted. One Delhi-bound flight alreadt took off from Jammu airport.
Feb 27, 2019 2:54 PM
Shutdown orders of some airports withdrawn.
Feb 27, 2019 2:54 PM
SpiceJet SG161 departed Jammu 15 minutes ago. Its enroute Delhi.
Feb 27, 2019 2:40 PM
Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh airports also closed.
Feb 27, 2019 2:33 PM
Air India official: Air India avoiding route of Pakistan air space with immediate effect. India use Pakistan airspace for flights to Gulf countries, Europe and USA
Feb 27, 2019 2:27 PM
The entire airspace north of the Indian capital has been vacated, according to reports.
Feb 27, 2019 2:24 PM
In all, nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan.
Feb 27, 2019 2:23 PM
Himachal Pradesh: Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports
Feb 27, 2019 2:17 PM
To elaborate, Pakistani airspace is divided into two Flight Information Regions: Karachi ACC (OPKR) and Lahore ACC (OPLR). The red lines on the map mark the boundaries of FIRs—or areas of ATC responsibility. They are different than political boundaries.
Feb 27, 2019 2:10 PM
Reroutes and returns to origin for over a dozen flights that normally transit between Pakistani and Indian airspace. Technical (fuel) stops likely for some of these.
According to flightradar24, some international flights have been rerouted.
Feb 27, 2019 2:06 PM
#9WUpdate As per instructions from Delhi ATC regarding airport closure, flight operations to/from Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu & Leh have been suspended until further notice. We request our guests check their flight status before proceeding to the airport https://t.co/q3TCmCPN0Q
According to Pak media, Pakistani airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday.
Feb 27, 2019 1:43 PM
According to Pakistan's Geo News, all incoming and outgoing local and international flights from lahore have been suspended until further orders. "A flight from Guangzhou, China has been sent back," the Lahore Airport official told the Pak media.
Feb 27, 2019 1:39 PM
Uttarakhand: Flight operations at Dehradun airport also have been temporarily suspended.
All international flights crossing India and Pakistan going to Europe are diverted.
Feb 27, 2019 1:26 PM
Pakistan also immediately stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports due to the ongoing tension with India.
Feb 27, 2019 1:26 PM
#6ETravelAdvisory : Due to airspace closure, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended. To opt for cancellations or alternate options click on Plan B https://t.co/ofwzjniT1l
IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, has issued advisory.
Feb 27, 2019 1:23 PM
#GoAlert Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: https://t.co/rGDDlTgiyz or SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333.
GoAir has also issued an advisory. "#GoAlert. Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: http://goair.in or SMS G8 FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet.
Feb 27, 2019 1:23 PM
According to Pakistani media, Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued.
