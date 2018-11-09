IAF squadron leader completes 101 sorties in single day!

Bhisiana (Punjab), Nov 9: The Indian Air Force (IAF) was witness to a magnificent feat at its 86th foundation anniversary recently. At the Aero Adventure Activities at Air Force Station Bhisiana, Bathinda, Punjab, held on October 29, Squadron Leader Ajmer Singh flew as many as 101 sorties in a single day and he did it with various categories of passengers.

The Aero Adventure Activities event is organised to motivate people to join the IAF. On the occasion, activities like power hang glider flying, para sailing, performance by air Warrior Drill team and Air Force band were organised. The event was held to mark the 86th anniversary of the foundation of the IAF in 1932.

The IAF shared the story of Singh's feat on its Facebook page.

Earlier in November, the ISF's skydiving team, Akash Ganga, made a successful attempt at forming a complicated canopy formation holding the Indian flag. The feat was achieved at an altitude of 1,000 feet above the ground in Agra's Malpura Drop Zone.