    IAF proposal to stake Pakistan post 26/11 was rejected says former IAF chief

    New Delhi, Dec 28: A proposal by the Indian Air Force to strike Pakistan post the 26/11 attacks was rejected by the government, former IAF chief B S Dhanoa said.

    The statement was made while addressing a fathering of students at the VJTI's annual festival, Technovanza.

    Birender Singh Dhanoa

    He said that the IAF knew where the terror camps were located in Pakistan and we were ready. But it is a political decision on whether or not to carry out a strike, he also said. He also said that after the Parliament attack in December 2001, the IAF had proposed punitive action against Pakistan through air strikes. This was not accepted, he further added.

    If peace were to come, Pakistan would lose several privileges, the former IAF chief said while emphasising that Pakistan would keep the Kashmir pot boiling without allowing it to boil over.

    Indian Army hits back: Two Pakistan soldiers killed

    The IAF has the ability to to fight short, swift wars tomorrow and any future war will be on land, air, sea and space, he further said.

    One of the major challenges that India faces is that it has two nuclear armed nations in its neighbourhood. He however chose not to name the two countries, but made a reference to Pakistan and China.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
