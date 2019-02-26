IAF pounds Pakistan, flattens Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 26: India dealt a heavy blow to terror camps operating along the Line of Control, sources said.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Mirage 2000s struck at camps operated by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terror camps have been completely destroyed, the source also added.

    Representational Image

    The aircraft went up to Balakot and struck at the terror camps.

    Pakistan however claimed that, Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.

    [Pak alleges IAF jets crossed LoC: Their version say Indian officials]

    Indian officials added that the version put out by Pakistan is theirs and heavy damage was inflicted on their terror camps. Around 10 Mirage 2000s took part in the operation which took place at around 0330 hours on February 26.

    Major terror camps had been identified on the basis of concrete intelligence, following which the strike took place, sources also added. Around 1,000 kilograms of bombs were dropped during the operation, the source also added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 8:46 [IST]
