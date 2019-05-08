Bengaluru bound IAF's AN-32 aircraft overruns runway in Mumbai, no injuries

Mumbai, May 08: An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 plane overran a runway while taking-off from Mumbai airport yesterday evening, said reports. The plane was departing for Yelahanka Air Force base in Bengaluru when it overshot the runway.

According to reports, the authorities said that IAF aircraft AN-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru, Karnataka when the incident happened. No one got injured in the incident. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which was overan by IAF aircraft AN-32 is currently shut down for operations.

"We confirm, departing Air force Aircraft had runway excursion at 2339 hours at RWY 27," ANI reported Airport authorities as saying.

No injury was reported after the AN-32 aircraft overran runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Antonov An-32 is a twin-engined turboprop military transport aircraft.

On July 22, 2016, an Indian Air Force An-32 travelling from Chennai to Port Blair went missing above the Bay of Bengal with 29 people on board. The plane had left the Tambaram air base near Chennai at 8.30 am. It went missing from radar at 9.12 am, 280 km east of Chennai. Eight were personnel from Visakhapatnam-based Naval Science and Technological Laboratory's Naval Armament Depot.

On June 10, 2009, an Indian Air Force, An-32 transport aircraft carrying 13 people crashed shortly after it took off from Mechukha in Arunachal Pradesh. All 13 people on board were killed.