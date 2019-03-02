IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman went through a lot of mental harassment during Pakistan captivity

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: The IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on Friday night, has told officials that although he was not physically tortured by Pakistan officials, he went through a lot of mental harassment in their custody, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

[Peace gesture? How Pakistan made the return of IAF pilot a theatric]

Varthaman, who was brought to Delhi after Pakistan released him through the Attari-Wagah border, underwent a series of medical tests as part of a "cooling down" process, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Indian Air Force (IAF) braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman, who has overwhelmed the entire nation with his fortitude and bravery in the face of enemy captivity.

[Wing Commander Abhinandan returns: What takes place in a de-briefing system]

During the meeting at a medical facility of the Indian Air Force, Varthaman is understood to have explained to Sitharaman details about his nearly 60-hour stay in Pakistan.

Early Saturday morning, Varthaman met his immediate family members as well as several top officials of the Indian Air Force, they said.

He was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a dogfight with Pakistani jets. But before his plane was hit, Varthaman shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force.