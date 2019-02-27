  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF pilot in Pakistani custody will be governed under Geneva Convention

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, in Pakistani custody after his plane was shot down on Wednesday, will be governed under the Geneva Convention of 1929.

    IAF pilot in Pakistani custody will be governed under Geneva Convention
    The IAF shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that intruded into Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to external affairs ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar.(PTI/Picture for representation)

    [What is the Geneva Convention]

    "There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics," Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter as tension between the two countries escalated.

    The rules protecting prisoners of war (POWs) are specific. They were first detailed in the 1929 Geneva Convention and later amended in the third 1949 Geneva Convention following the lessons of World War II.

    According to the rules, the status of POW only applies in international armed conflict. "POWs are usually members of the armed forces of one of the parties to a conflict who fall into the hands of the adverse party," the Convention states. It says POWs cannot be prosecuted for taking a direct part in hostilities.

    [India objects to Pakistan's display of an injured IAF personnel', demands urgent release]

    "Their detention is not a form of punishment, but only aims to prevent further participation in the conflict. They must be released and repatriated without delay after the end of hostilities.

    The detaining power may prosecute them for possible war crimes, but not for acts of violence that are lawful under International Humantarian Law," it says. The rules specify that POWs must be treated humanely in all circumstances. "They are protected against any act of violence, as well as against intimidation, insults, and public curiosity," the Geneva Convention states.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    iaf pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue