  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF pilot Abhinandan’s father prays for the return of his brave son

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: While praying for his safe return, the father of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman said that his son spoke like a brave soldier.

    Varthaman
    Varthaman

    Veteran Air Marshal, Varthaman said in a message, " thank you my friends, for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely, a true soldier. We are so proud of him. I am sure all your Hans and blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not tortured, and comes home safe and sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy."

    Also Read | IAF pilot captured by Pakistan is son of a decorated officer

    The Indian government on Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah and demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot. The government also made it clear that no harm should be caused to the pilot and also objected to the vulgar display of an injured personnel in violation of the norms laid down by the Geneva Convention. 

    Read more about:

    iaf pilot pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue