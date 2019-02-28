IAF pilot Abhinandan’s father prays for the return of his brave son

New Delhi, Feb 28: While praying for his safe return, the father of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman said that his son spoke like a brave soldier.

Veteran Air Marshal, Varthaman said in a message, " thank you my friends, for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely, a true soldier. We are so proud of him. I am sure all your Hans and blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not tortured, and comes home safe and sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy."

The Indian government on Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah and demanded the immediate and safe return of the pilot. The government also made it clear that no harm should be caused to the pilot and also objected to the vulgar display of an injured personnel in violation of the norms laid down by the Geneva Convention.