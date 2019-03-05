IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s story to be part of syllabus in Rajasthan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: Students in Rajasthan schools will now be able to read the inspiring story of Indian Air Force(IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara took to Twitter and said as the pilot's school education was done in Jodhpur, this move was taken to honour him and his bravery.

Taking to Twitter, he said,''Abhinandan's story of bravery will be introduced in the school syllabus of Rajasthan in a bid to honour him."

The Minister also wrote a similar Facebook post on Monday using the #AbhinandanDiwas.

However, he did not mention the classes where Wing Commander Abhinandan's story will be studied.

Earlier, Dotasra had said that the valour and sacrifice of military and paramilitary personnel killed in action may soon be made part of the school curriculum in Rajasthan from the next academic session.

After spending two days in Pakistan's captitvity, the IAF pilot returned India from the Attari-Wagah border on Friday. His Mig-21 Bison fighter jet was shot down by the Pakistan Army after an aerial attack between the countries' air forces at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Though Abhinandan managed to eject from the jet, he crossed over to Pakistani territory.