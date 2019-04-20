IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to move out of Srinagar amid security concerns

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Indian Air Force has transferred Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman out of the Srinagar airbase where he was posted amid concerns over his security in the Kashmir Valley.

"The posting order of the officer has been issued and he would soon be moving out of the Srinagar air base to his new place of posting," an officer told ANI.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.

The commander, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet, was captured and remained in custody across the border for two days. Varthaman was released by Pakistan and came back to India on March 1.

After his return, he had gone back to his squadron in Srinagar though he was then on a four-week sick leave.