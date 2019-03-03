No bugs in MRI scan, but doctors find IAF Pilot’s lower spine injured, a rib also hurt

New Delhi, Mar 03: The IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who returned to India on Friday night after being in Pakistan's captivity for at least 60 hours, has suffered a rib fracture, lower spine injured, some bruises and back contusion, a report quoting officials claimed.

The IAF pilot underwent a medical checkup at Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in the national capital, Delhi a day after he was handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border by Pakistan.

In the MRI scan of the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the doctors did not find any bugs, ANI reported quoting sources.

The scan has also shown that there is an injury in his lower spine which could have happened due to his ejection from his MiG-21 after aerial engagement with an F-16.

A rib was also injured due to assault by Pakistani locals soon after he landed on ground in PoK after his plane was shot down. He will undergo more check ups and treatment at Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

Earlier on Saturday, sources as quoted by news agency ANI claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan has informed the IAF officials that he went through a lot of mental harassment while he was in the custody of Pakistani authorities.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a dogfight with Pakistani jets. Before his plane was hit, he shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force. He was also manhandled by a crowd after he landed in a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.