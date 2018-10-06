  • search

IAF personnel all set for 86th Air Force Day

By
    New Delhi, Oct 6: Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set for 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018. The IAF day will be observed on October 8.

    IAF personnel all set for 86th Air Force Day

    As the Indian Air Force prepares to celebrate the 86th anniversary of its birth, the Men and Women of IAF are ready for the ceremonial parade as part of celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan. The Men and Women of the IAF have been toiling hard for the last two months towards the preparation of this grand affair.

    Also Read: Project delays by HAL is a serious concern: How will IAF deal with it?

    Air Force Chief, Birender Singh Dhanoa, will address the nation on 7th October at 1815hrs on AIR Rajdhani Channel, followed by 'Sainikon Ke Liye' on FM GOLD at 1815hrs and 2030hrs on FM Rainbow.

    Akash Ganga

    Akash Ganga

    Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" sky diving team members perform during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018, at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Oct 6, 2018. PTI photo

    Sarang

    Sarang

    Indian Air Force's helicopters 'Sarang' perform during the full dress rehearsal for the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018, at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Oct 6, 2018. PTI photo

    Surya Kiran

    Surya Kiran

    Indian Air Force's 'Surya Kiran' aerobatics demonstration team perform during the full dress rehearsal for the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018, at Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Oct 6, 2018. PTI photo

    Full dress rehearsal

    Full dress rehearsal

    IAF personnel perform with their guns during the full dress rehearsal for the 86th Air Force Day Parade 2018 in New Delhi on Saturday, Oct 6, 2018. PTI Photo

    Read more about:

    iaf new delhi sp dhanoa indian air force birender singh dhanoa

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 18:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
