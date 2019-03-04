IAF not in position to clarify human casualties: Air Chief Marshal on Balakot strikes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: Amid confusion over count of terrorists killed in India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot last week, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said that the Indian Air Force is not in a position to clarify human casualties.

Addressing a press conference, Air Chief Marshal said "IAF is not in a postilion to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We don't count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not.

"If we plan to hit the target, we hit the target, otherwise why would he (Pak PM) have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles why would he respond," he asked.

"When asked about the present situation on the border, he said: "It is an ongoing operation I will not comment on it."

On being asked why a MiG 21 Bison was used in the airstrike, he said, "The Mig-21 Bison is a capable aircraft, it has been upgraded, it has better radar, air-to air missiles and better weapons system."

"One is a planned operation in which you plan & carry out. But when an adversary does a strike on you, every available aircraft goes in, irrespective of which aircraft it is. All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy," he added.

Several Opposition leaders have slammed BJP for politicising the airstrike conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) on a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot. BJP Chief Amit Shah had claimed on Sunday that over 250 terrorists were killed in the airstrike.