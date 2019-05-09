IAF likely to get upgraded versions of bomb used in Balakot air strike

New Delhi, May 09: The Indian Air Force will be buying upgraded versions of the Spice-2000 bombs that were used in the Balakot air strikes.

The current bomb first penetrates the building and then bursts from the impact. However the current bombs do not destroy buildings. The upgraded version will have the capability to even destroy buildings.

The new version that the IAF has sought is a bunker buster or a building destroyer. It will have the capability of destroying targeted buildings.

The IAF can acquire the bomb through the emergency powers that are granted to the three service chiefs.

The Spice 2000 bombs made by Israel were used by the IAF in the Balakot air strike.The bomb hits targets with GPS coordinates. Moreover it can operate even if the enemy has deployed GPS jammers.

The Balakot air strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Pulwama attack that was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. The IAF crossed the Line of Control for the first time since the 1971 war.