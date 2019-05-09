  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF likely to get upgraded versions of bomb used in Balakot air strike

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: The Indian Air Force will be buying upgraded versions of the Spice-2000 bombs that were used in the Balakot air strikes.

    The current bomb first penetrates the building and then bursts from the impact. However the current bombs do not destroy buildings. The upgraded version will have the capability to even destroy buildings.

    IAF likely get upgraded versions of bomb used in Balakot air strike
    Representational Image

    The new version that the IAF has sought is a bunker buster or a building destroyer. It will have the capability of destroying targeted buildings.

    Balakot air strike killed 130-170 JeM terrorists claims Italian journalist

    The IAF can acquire the bomb through the emergency powers that are granted to the three service chiefs.

    The Spice 2000 bombs made by Israel were used by the IAF in the Balakot air strike.The bomb hits targets with GPS coordinates. Moreover it can operate even if the enemy has deployed GPS jammers.

    The Balakot air strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Pulwama attack that was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. The IAF crossed the Line of Control for the first time since the 1971 war.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AIR STRIKE News

    Read more about:

    air strike jaish e mohammad terrorists iaf

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue