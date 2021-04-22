YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine indian air force

    IAF join hands to combat COVID-19; Oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine airlifted

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: In a recent development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been pressed into service for transporting medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines to COVID-19 hospitals and facilities across the country.

    vaccine

    It can be seen that India is facing a massive shortage of medical-grade oxygen and several hospitals across the country are in panic mode.

    Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force said, "The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid Hospitals and facilities across the country."

    Coronavirus: Kerala govt enforces more curbs as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly, clamps night curfew Coronavirus: Kerala govt enforces more curbs as COVID-19 cases rise alarmingly, clamps night curfew

    This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the Defence Ministry, Armed Forces amid a surge in COVID-19 on Tuesday.

    The defence minister held a virtual meeting to review the preparedness of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces to deal with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

    Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury test positive for COVID-19Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury test positive for COVID-19

    During the meeting, the defence minister was briefed about the measures taken by AFMS, DRDO, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and other departments of the Ministry of Defence such as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in providing aid to the civil administration in this hour of crisis.

    He further urged the DPSUs, OFB and DRDO to work on war footing to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to civil administration and state governments at the earliest.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X