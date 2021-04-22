IAF join hands to combat COVID-19; Oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine airlifted

‘21-day quarantine for travellers from India to help Singapore detect more COVID-19 cases’

New Delhi, Apr 22: In a recent development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been pressed into service for transporting medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines to COVID-19 hospitals and facilities across the country.

It can be seen that India is facing a massive shortage of medical-grade oxygen and several hospitals across the country are in panic mode.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force said, "The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid Hospitals and facilities across the country."

This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the Defence Ministry, Armed Forces amid a surge in COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The defence minister held a virtual meeting to review the preparedness of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces to deal with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

During the meeting, the defence minister was briefed about the measures taken by AFMS, DRDO, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and other departments of the Ministry of Defence such as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in providing aid to the civil administration in this hour of crisis.

He further urged the DPSUs, OFB and DRDO to work on war footing to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to civil administration and state governments at the earliest.