    IAF is happy to have him back, says Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor

    New Delhi, Mar 01: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been returned to India at the Wagah-Attari border two days after he was captured by Pakistan during an intense aerial dogfight. Wing Commander Varthaman was received by the Border Security Officials.

    While addressing the media following the wing commander's return to India, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said,''We are happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan has been handed over to us. The entire procedure was carried out according to Air Force operatives.''

    RGK Kapoor further added, "Varthaman will be taken from here for a detailed medical examination because he had to eject the plane. IAF is happy to have him back."

    Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, while speaking to the media, said that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed the Wagah-Attari border ten minutes back. "We didn't ask the Pakistani authorities the reason for the delay," he added.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
