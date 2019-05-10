  • search
    IAF intercepts Georgian Cargo plane from Karachi, forces it to land at Jaipur

    New Delhi, May 10: An Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday intercepted an Antonov AN-12 heavy cargo plane coming from Pakistani Air space to land at Jaipur airport.

    Representational Image

    According to reports, the An-12 aircraft from Georgia got airborne for Delhi from Karachi deviated from its scheduled path and entered Indian air space from an unknown location in north Gujarat.

    "The aircraft entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat. It was successfully intercepted by highly alert IAF Air Defence aircraft and was forced to land at Jaipur airfield," said a statement by the IAF.

    "The aircraft did not follow the authorised Air Traffic Services (ATS) route and was not responding to radio calls from Indian controlling agencies. Since ATS routes in the area were closed due to the current geopolitical situation, and the aircraft entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point, the air defence interceptor on operational readiness was scrambled and vectored towards the unknown aircraft for investigation," the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 19:23 [IST]
