    IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab after snag

    Patiala, Feb 13: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing in Ropar after it developed a technical snag in controls. All crew are safe in the chopper.

    The chopper had taken off from Patiala and landed in Roopar after warning of technical snag in control.

      The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed on a field in Ban Majra village here around 11:30 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar told PTI.

      While making the emergency landing, the chopper escaped a 66-KV high tension power line passing through the fields, the official said.

      The area was cordoned off by police and another army helicopter with a maintenance team reached the spot to repair the fault.

      The helicopter resumed its flight around 1:30 pm, the police said.

