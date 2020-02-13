For Quick Alerts
IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab after snag
Patiala, Feb 13: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing in Ropar after it developed a technical snag in controls. All crew are safe in the chopper.
The chopper had taken off from Patiala and landed in Roopar after warning of technical snag in control.
Another Army chopper is on way to the landing site.