IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab; pilot ejects safely

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 08: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crashed near Rurki Kalan village in Punjab's Nawanshahr district on Friday.

"We got to know about the crash around 10:30 am," said Alka Meena, senior SP.

It is learnt that the aircraft developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely at Hoshiarpur district's Rourki Khas village before the aircraft crashed.

Pilot has been rescued by a helicopter.

An Indian Air Force MiG 29 crashes in Hoshiarpur area of the state of Punjab. Pilots ejected safely. It was on a training sortie. Rescue teams on the spot! Official statement to be out shortly.#IAF #MiG29crash #Hoshiarpur pic.twitter.com/RBvslNBmhG — Selenophile 🌚🌚 (@Clerk139) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.