    IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab; pilot ejects safely

    New Delhi, May 08: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crashed near Rurki Kalan village in Punjab's Nawanshahr district on Friday.

    ANI Image

    "We got to know about the crash around 10:30 am," said Alka Meena, senior SP.

    It is learnt that the aircraft developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely at Hoshiarpur district's Rourki Khas village before the aircraft crashed.

    Pilot has been rescued by a helicopter.

    Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

