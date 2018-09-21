IAF Deputy Chief test-flies first Rafale manufactured by Dassault for India

Raghunath Nambiar

Raghunath Nambiar, who reached Paris four days ago, flew the aircraft in France to assess its efficacy at Istres-Le Tubé Air Base. The air base is a large multi-role tasked French Air Force base located near Istres, northwest of Marseille, France

Raghunath Nambiar in cockpit of Rafale

Air Marshal Nambiar flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India, the sources told PTI. The development comes amid a raging controversy in India over the deal to procure the Rafale fighter jets.

Rafale jet

Equipped with a wide range of weapons, the Rafale is intended to perform air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike and nuclear deterrence missions. The Rafale is referred to as an "omnirole" aircraft by Dassault.

Anil Ambani takes sortie

It may be recalled that Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani took Rafale aircraft for a sortie during the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru in 2017.