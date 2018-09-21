  • search

IAF Deputy Chief test-flies first Rafale manufactured by Dassault for India

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation in France on Wednesday. Nambiar is in France to also assess the progress in the production of Rafale jets by Dassault Aviation.

    Raghunath Nambiar

    Raghunath Nambiar

    Raghunath Nambiar, who reached Paris four days ago, flew the aircraft in France to assess its efficacy at Istres-Le Tubé Air Base. The air base is a large multi-role tasked French Air Force base located near Istres, northwest of Marseille, France

    Raghunath Nambiar in cockpit of Rafale

    Raghunath Nambiar in cockpit of Rafale

    Air Marshal Nambiar flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India, the sources told PTI. The development comes amid a raging controversy in India over the deal to procure the Rafale fighter jets.

    Rafale jet

    Rafale jet

    Equipped with a wide range of weapons, the Rafale is intended to perform air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike and nuclear deterrence missions. The Rafale is referred to as an "omnirole" aircraft by Dassault.

    Anil Ambani takes sortie

    Anil Ambani takes sortie

    It may be recalled that Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani took Rafale aircraft for a sortie during the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru in 2017.

    Read more about:

    rafale france indian air force iaf

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 9:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue