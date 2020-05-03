Defence forces shower petals, play music to honour corona warriors

New Delhi, May 03: Chopper of the Indian Air Force showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in Delhi in order to express gratitude and appreciation towards the police officials.

It is to be noted that these corona warriors, during this time of crisis, are risking their own lives to protect everyone else.

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capitals

Flower petals were also showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals in honour of the front-lineworkers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital here as part the nation-wide initiative by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus. It hovered over a statue of 'motherand child' at the medical college hospital and moved towards the main entrance showering petals.

The lightweight chopper flew past over the hospital once again and left for the General Hospital to honour the COVID-19 warriors there.

A Defence release said the "Indian Coast Guard will honour the front-line workers by illuminating the Coast Guard Ships (Dress Overall) at Shangumugom Area on May 2 and 3 from 6.15 p.m to 8.30 p.m."

IAF showers petals, conducts fly-past over Guj Assembly

Aircraft of the Indian Air Force showered petals on hospitals in Ahmedabad and conducted a fly-past over the city and the Gujarat Assembly complex in Gandhinagar to thank healthcare workers and others involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

An IAF helicopter showered petals on the civil hospital and the civic-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital in Ahmedabad, where coronavirus positive patients are being treated, to express gratitude towards those engaged in the battle against the deadly disease.

Personnel of the IAF band also arrived at the two hospitals and played the tune of "Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara", a defence release said. Besides, the IAF's Sukhoi fighter jets (SU-30/3 fighter aircraft) carried out a fly-past over Ahmedabad city and the Legislative Assembly building in Gandhinagar in a formation at a low level, it said.

This was part of the nationwide thanksgiving exercise by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other frontline workers battling COVID-19 across the country.

IAF chopper showers flowers on 'corona warriors' in Bhopal

An Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals at two hospitals in Bhopal on Sunday as a mark of gratitude towards health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

The health staff members of the two hospitals, who were wearing the personal protecting equipment (PPE), cheered and clapped while looking at the aircraft in the sky.

The MI17 helicopter of the IAF dropped petals at the government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the private Chirayu Hospital in the Madhya Pradesh capital between 10 am and 10.30 am, an official said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had earlier on Friday stated that the armed forces will carry out special operations across the country on May 3 to express gratitude to the "corona warriors" who have been working at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also welcomed the announcement by CDS Rawat to have the three defence services show solidarity with 'corona warriors'.