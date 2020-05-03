IAF Chopper showers petals on Delhi's Police War Memorial to thank corona warriors

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: Chopper of the Indian Air Force showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in Delhi in order to express gratitude and appreciation towards the police officials.

It is to be noted that these corona warriors, during this time of crisis, are risking their own lives to protect everyone else.

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capitals

Flower petals were also showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals in honour of the front-lineworkers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital here as part the nation-wide initiative by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus. It hovered over a statue of 'motherand child' at the medical college hospital and moved towards the main entrance showering petals.

The lightweight chopper flew past over the hospital once again and left for the General Hospital to honour the COVID-19 warriors there.

A Defence release said the "Indian Coast Guard will honour the front-line workers by illuminating the Coast Guard Ships (Dress Overall) at Shangumugom Area on May 2 and 3 from 6.15 p.m to 8.30 p.m."

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had earlier on Friday stated that the armed forces will carry out special operations across the country on May 3 to express gratitude to the "corona warriors" who have been working at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also welcomed the announcement by CDS Rawat to have the three defence services show solidarity with 'corona warriors'.