    IAF Chopper showers petals on Delhi's Police War Memorial to thank corona warriors

    New Delhi, May 03: Chopper of the Indian Air Force showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in Delhi in order to express gratitude and appreciation towards the police officials.

    It is to be noted that these corona warriors, during this time of crisis, are risking their own lives to protect everyone else.

    The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had earlier on Friday stated that the armed forces will carry out special operations across the country on May 3 to express gratitude to the "corona warriors" who have been working at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also welcomed the announcement by CDS Rawat to have the three defence services show solidarity with 'corona warriors'.

    Sunday, May 3, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
