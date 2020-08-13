YouTube
    IAF Chief visits frontline air base in Western Command

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Indian Air Force Chief ACM R K S Bhadauria visited a frontline air base in the Western Command.

    During the visit, he reviewed the operational preparedness of the base. He will also meet with the aircrew and combat crew from the Squadrons and Units stationed there. The Air Chief earlier today flew the Mig-21 Bison with the resident fighter squadron.

    IAF Chief visits frontline air base in Western Command

    On Wednesday Hindustan Aeronautics Limited produced light combat choppers were deployed in the Ladakh sector to support the Indian Air Force at short notice amidst the border tensions with China.

    Govt approves military procurement worth Rs 8,722 cr including 106 basic trainer aircraft for IAF

    HAL Chairman, R Madhavan said that the it is the lightest attack helicopter in the world designed and developed by the HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of the Indian armed forces reflecting the crucial role of the HAL in Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

      PM Modi launches platform for 'Transparent taxation-Honouring the Honest' | Oneindia News

      The HAL is expecting an order of 15 LCHs by the end of this year. 10 would be for the IAF and five for the Army.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
