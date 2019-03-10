  • search
    IAF airstrike in Balakot exposed Pakistan's nuclear bluff: Arun Jaitley

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India has "exposed" Pakistan's nuclear bluff by carrying out airstrikes to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot, reported news agency IANS.

    "India fought and won conventional wars against Pakistan in 1965, 1971 and during the Kargil conflict. Since then, Pakistan's army has realised that because of our huge economy and superior military strength, conventional wars cannot be won," the Union Minister said this at India TV's Aap Ki Adalat programme.

    IAF airstrike in Balakot exposed Pakistans nuclear bluff: Arun Jaitley
    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    Jaitley said the Pakistan army has selected two options to deceive India by fighting a proxy war with the help of terrorists and projecting a nuclear bluff.

    Also Read | India has carried out 3 air strikes in last 5 years: Rajnath Singh

    "Since both the countries are armed with nuclear weapons, the nuclear bluff was their second option. But it has been exposed this time," Jaitley was quoted saying by IANS.

    Calling the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014 a terrible one, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had slammed the grand old party for presently being an even worse opposition as its comments hurt the national interests.

    He slammed the Congress for trying to create a divide in India's political opinion, after an initial show of support to the Indian Air Force.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
