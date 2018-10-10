IAF Airmen Result 2019: Website responsive, how to check result

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Indian Airforce (IAF) Airmen Result 2018 has been declared. The same is now available on the official website.

The website had stopped responding as a result of which there was some delay. However the results are now available and the website is responsive.

DEAR CANDIDATES, Result for STAR 02/2019 is being uploaded in your login on 9th Oct 2018 at 11:00 AM' reads a notification on the official website.

Earlier, IAF had invited applications from unmarried males for Airmen recruitment in Group 'X' and 'Y' trades. The recruitment rally was conducted from July 3 to 24 this year. The results are available on airmenselection.cdac.in.

How to check IAF Airmen Result 2018:

Go to airmenselection.cdac.in

Click on the result link

Check PDF and your results

Download results

Take a printout