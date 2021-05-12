From China face off to the fight against COVID-19, how the IAF is doing India proud

IAF airlifts 403 oxygen containers of 6,856 Metric Tonnes

New Delhi, May 12: Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy (IN) continue to work round the clock to provide oxygen and other medical supplies to the civil administration to tackle the current COVID-19 situation in the country. As on early hours of May 12, 2021, the aircraft of IAF airlifted 403 oxygen containers of 6,856 Metric Tonnes (MT)capacity along with other equipment of 163 MT capacity, in 634 sorties from different parts of the country.

The cities covered are Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan, the government said in a release.

The IAF aircraft have also conducted 98 sorties from different countries, airlifting 95 containers of 793 MT capacity and other equipment of 204 MT capacity. The equipment has been procured from Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Indonesia, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel and France.

As part of operation 'Samudra Setu II', seven Indian Naval Ships have returned home with 260 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from 13 containers for direct supply to various states, eight oxygen containers of total capacity 160 MT, approx. 2,600 oxygen filled cylinders and 3,150 empty cylinders for Oxygen from Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia. While INS Jalashwa is presently in Brunei, INS Shardul is scheduled to enter Kuwait on May 12, 2021, the government also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 16:31 [IST]