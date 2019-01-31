  • search
    IAF AFCAT admit card 2019 released: Details here

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the AFCAT 2019 Admit Card at its official website. The candidate who had applied for the exam can download their AFCAT 2019 Admit Card through official website.

    Candidates can download IAF AFCAT 2019 Call letter by using their credentials (username and password).

    AFCAT 2019 is scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 February 2019. IAF is conducting the AFCAT Written Exam for the Non-Technical candidates and AFCAT+EKT for the Technical candidates (Ground Duty). The questions will be Objective type in nature and the language of the questions will be English only for both AFCAT and EKT.

    There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 450 marks in AFCAT Exam. On each correct answer 03 marks will be awarded, and 01 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

    Candidates who will qualify AFCAT have to appear in IAF SSB interview.

    IAF is conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test 2019 for Commissioned officers posts in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) / Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) Branches.

    Candidates will be required to carry IAF Admit card with a recent 2 color passport size photos affixed in the space given and on the attendance sheet at the exam center. Also, A valid photo identity card such as Aadhar card/ PAN card/ passport/ driving license/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof.

