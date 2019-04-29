  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 29: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses elections from Amethi.

    He rejected the claim that BJP candidate Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala on a second seat.

    I will quit politics, if Rahul Gandhi loses Amethi: Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.PTI Photo

    Sidhu also rejected the BJP's charge that no development has taken place in the country in the last 70 years.

    Sidhu further said that people should learn nationalism from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the sitting lawmaker from Rae Bareli.

    The former cricketer said it was due to her leadership that the Congress could retain power at the Centre for 10 years from 2004 to 2014).

    He lauded Sonia Gandhi for leading the Congress ably after the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi.

    Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight in the family bastion Amethi from BJP's pitted Smriti Irani. However, Gandhi had defeated Smriti in 2014 from Amethi.

    Amethi is scheduled to vote on May 6, along with Rae Bareli-- a home turf of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The counting of votes will be done on May 23rd.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
