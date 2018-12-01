'I will not retire from politics,' says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Dec 1: EAM Sushma Swaraj on Friday reiterated that she would contest next Lok Sabha elections but would not retire from politics.

Sushma Swaraj said, "My health is good. But I am constantly taking precautions. Doctors have asked me to stay safe from infection, and also to avoid dust. I have to save myself from dust. No matter how much I try, I can't avoid dust during elections."

"Wherever I've gone for election campaigns, I've said the event should be in closed doors. Avoiding dust is a limitation of my health. And therefore, I said I won't fight next Lok Sabha elections. But I never said I will retire from politics, " she added.