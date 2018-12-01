  • search

'I will not retire from politics,' says Sushma Swaraj

By
    New Delhi, Dec 1: EAM Sushma Swaraj on Friday reiterated that she would contest next Lok Sabha elections but would not retire from politics.

    EAM Sushma Swaraj. PTI file photo

    Sushma Swaraj said, "My health is good. But I am constantly taking precautions. Doctors have asked me to stay safe from infection, and also to avoid dust. I have to save myself from dust. No matter how much I try, I can't avoid dust during elections."

    "Wherever I've gone for election campaigns, I've said the event should be in closed doors. Avoiding dust is a limitation of my health. And therefore, I said I won't fight next Lok Sabha elections. But I never said I will retire from politics, " she added.

    Sushma Swaraj announced on November 20 that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    During a press conference in Indore, Swaraj said she has "made up her mind not to contest elections", adding a caveat that it is the party that will take the final call. Reports have suggested that the 66-year-old BJP leader cited health reasons for her decision

