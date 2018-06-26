English

I will not remain patient, says Uma Bharti on Ram temple issue

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ayodhya, Jun 26: Union minister Uma Bharti today said she cannot remain patient on the Ayodhya issue and demanded construction of a Ram temple at the earliest, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged Hindu seers to be patient.

    I will not remain patient: Uma Bharti on Ram temple issue

    Bharti offered prayers at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site here and met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, senior VHP leader and chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. "Now, I will not keep patient over the issue of Ram temple. We want construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the earliest," she said.

    Bharti also suggested amendment to the Constitution for the construction of a Ram temple here. She said the construction of a temple is possible with a "national pledge". "Now the whole nation is waiting to witness the grand construction of the Ram temple. This is a great opportunity, if we miss it we will miss the moment of pride to be recorded in history," she said.

    "Governments come and go but this time (Narendra) Modi and Yogi governments have got absolute majority. At this moment, the devotees of Lord Rama are waiting that our national pledge must be fulfilled," the minister said.

    Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti had yesterday said that Ram temple construction would start before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with or without court orders. After which, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged Hindu seers to be patient and follow the democratic process.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    uma bharti ram temple ayodhya yogi adityanath uttar pradesh

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue