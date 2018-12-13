'I will not go to Centre, will live and die in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • search
    Bhopal, Dec 13: Following the defeat of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where it had ruled for 15 years, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that he would not aspire for a post in the central government.

    "I will not go to the centre. I shall like in Madhya Pradesh and die in Madhya Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    A day earlier, Shivraj had taken sole responsibility for BJP's narrow loss to Congress in the state assembly elections. "I had great support from the party's leadership and from party workers. I take sole responsibility for the defeat. If I upset some people, I apologize for it," he had said.

    On Wednesday, Twitter and political pundits were all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. From labelling him a 'BJP stalwart in Vajpayee mould' to the 'people's chief minister', people commented on the fact how Chouhan set the bar too high for even for his own party colleagues.

    Also Read Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns, takes responsibility for defeat

    The BJP lost the state to Congress which fell short of the majority by just two seats and clinched 114 in the 230-seat Assembly.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time BJP Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, accepted responsibility for the party's defeat in the state, absolving the party's government at the Centre.

    The BJP ended with 109 seats to Congress's 114 - way below the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Chouhan, who stepped down today, had said he respected the people's mandate and his party would not attempt to form the next government in the state.

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
