I will not apologize, says Rahul Gadhi over 'rape in India' remark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he will not be apologising for the 'Rape in India' remark which he made while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand.

Responding to all allegations and demands for apology over his 'Rape in India' remark, Gandhi said,''I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital',will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP.''

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice, first for half an hour and then for another 15 minutes amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks about rape in the country, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying such members do not have the moral right to be in the House.

Attacking the Wayanad MP, Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Lower House, said such leaders have no moral right to be members of the House. Gandhi was present in the lok Sabha at noon.

Rahul attacks PM Modi, says from 'Make in India' to now 'Rape in India'

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi's remarks and they be allowed to speak. Meghwal said Gandhi's remarks in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday were condemnable and he should apologise in the House.

Meghwal said there had been precedents where members have apologised in the Lok Sabha for remarks made outside the House. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India". She said all men were not rapists. There was commotion in the House as BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Gandhi.