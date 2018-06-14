'I will fully cooperate in the investigation,' says, self-styled godman Daati Maharaj on rape case

Self-styled godman, identified as 'Daati Maharaj', who has been accused of raping a 25-year-old woman, on Thursday said that he will fully cooperate in the investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Daati Maharaj said,''I will fully cooperate in the investigation.''

Earlier on Wednesday, the case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch on Tuesday, 12 June. The woman had filed the complaint at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi on Sunday, 10 June.

The victim had alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside Shani Dham two years ago. Because of fear and social stigma, she didn't file a complaint earlier as she was intimidated by the self-styled godman who has a huge following in Delhi and NCR.

She also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him, the police said.

A case was registered against self-styled godman and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code, Sections- 376, 377, 354 and 34. The victim revealed, there were several other women who were physically assaulted by the God-man.

