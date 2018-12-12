Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'I will cooperate, won't leave country,' says Robert Vadra on ED investigation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, said he would cooperate and not run away to some other country, adding that the process should be fair and legal.

    Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. PTI file photo
    Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. PTI file photo

    Robert Vadra, who is currently being investigated by the ED in connection with a land deal, said, "Charges against me are totally false and politically motivated. We have replied to every notice. But my family is under stress, mother is unwell, my premises were ransacked and locks broken. Everything should be done legally, we have always been cooperating."

    Also Read | Never before has there been such a 'terror raj' says Congress

    "Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country, " said Vadra.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Vadra earlier in the case, he had not appeared before the agency. In September 2015, the Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality had bought a piece of land in Kolayat, Bikaner, on the cheap and sold it at an extremely high premium through illegal transactions.

    Also Read | Kapil Sibal backs Robert Vadra, says 'government is falsely accusing him'

    The ED on Dec 8 questioned four persons, including a Congress worker and two employees of Robert Vadra, in connection with defence deals. An ED team raided at the residence of the Congress worker and Robert Vadra's close aide Jagdish Sharma in the morning and took him to its office for questioning.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra sonia gandhi congress bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue