'I will bomb all those who say they feel unsafe, threatened in India', says UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making controversial statements, said that those who feel threatened in India should be bombed.

Speaking to media, Saini said,''says 'My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed, give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, not even one will be spared.''

This isn't the first time, he had earlier claimed that India is a country for the Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan'. The Khatauli MLA publicly said that "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India. "During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini had said.

Last year, Saini sparked controversy when he threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows. Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.