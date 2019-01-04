  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'I will bomb all those who say they feel unsafe, threatened in India', says UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making controversial statements, said that those who feel threatened in India should be bombed.

    I will bomb all those who say they feel unsafe, threatened in India, says UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini

    Speaking to media, Saini said,''says 'My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed, give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, not even one will be spared.''

    This isn't the first time, he had earlier claimed that India is a country for the Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan'. The Khatauli MLA publicly said that "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India. "During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini had said.

    Last year, Saini sparked controversy when he threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows. Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.

    Read more about:

    bjp mla vikram saini

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue