I think it was a planned riot, says Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Bengaluru violence

I think it was a planned riot, says Karnataka Minister C T Ravi on Bengaluru violence

India

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Minister for Tourism and Kananda and Culture C T Ravi on Wednesday termed Bengaluru violence as a "planned riot" and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives.

"I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered and damaged 200-300 vehicles and the MLA's residence. We will take serious action," Ravi told ANI.

"Congress party is indulging in appeasing these people as they are its vote bank. This is not the first incident. During CAA protests, a riot was carried out in Mangaluru. It was an organised incident, not an isolated incident. SDPI is behind it. They provoked people. SDPI is famous for rioting," he said.

Meanwhile, atleast three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

"Three people have died (in police firing)," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Pulakeshi Nagar here. Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the 'communally sensitive' online post.

The Congress MLA's residence and a police station were among those targeted by the angry mob, prompting the government to issue a stern warning that rioting and law and order issues will not be tolerated. Pant said Naveen, who allegedly posted the social media post has been arrested and appealed for peace.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the "attack on the residence of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and the DJ Halli police station and riot are condemnable." "Already given directions to initiate stringent action against the criminals (and) the government has initiated all the measures to contain violence," he said. The attack on police, media persons and common citizens was unpardonable. The government will not tolerate such instigation and mischief, he added.