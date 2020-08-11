YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    I-T department busts Chinese hawala racket worth Rs 1,000 crore in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The Income Tax Department has conducted raids against some Chinese individuals and their local associates for allegedly indulging in a money laundering racket involving Rs 1,000 crore using shell or dubious firms, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

    It said the "subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the tax department, said the searches were launched basedÂ on credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities.

    Amidst tensions with China, how C-17s are lifting the 46 tonne T-90 tanks

      Coronavirus: Russia claims first Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V', WHO wants to review | Oneindia News

      Some bank officials were also raided, it said.

      "Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 crore over the period," it said in a statement without identifying the entities involved.

      "Incriminating documents of hawala transactions and money laundering with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants have been found as a result of the search action," it said.

      Evidences of foreign hawala transactions involving Hong Kong and US dollars have also been unearthed, the CBDT said.

      More INCOME TAX News

      Read more about:

      income tax china

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue