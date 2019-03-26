'Nation comes first before party,' says Tejaswini Ananth Kumar

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who missed BJP ticket from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat, said she would abide by the party decision.

Tejaswini said, " We will abide by the party's decision and extend our support to Tejasvi Surya. For us Nation comes before part."

"I stand with the party's decision. Let's not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modi Ji," Tejaswini told news agency ANI.

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar's supporters staged a protest outside her residence demanding BJP high command to give a ticket to Tejaswini. She requested BJP workers to set aside their differences and work for the party.

"My urge all the BJP karyakartas, friends and well wishers who are anxious and upest and still visting our house in large numbers Time to show we are a 'party with a difference'. We are all committed to tread the path of ideology, " tweeted Tejaswini.

Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya accompanied by his uncle, BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya visited Tejaswini Ananth Kumar 's residence in Jayanagar. Tejasvi Surya will be heading to Dodda Ganapati temple before filing his nomination.

Putting an end to all speculation, the BJP has fielded youth leader Tejasvi Surya from the Bangalore South constituency. The constituency was held by the late Ananth Kumar.

Surya is the general secretary of the BJP's youth wing and also an advocate. The BJP had maintained suspense over this seat and there was speculation rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would contest from Bengaluru South.