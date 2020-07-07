‘I stand with Modiji ’: Shashi Tharoor uses PM Modi’s 2013 tweet on China to target Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 07: Congress on Tuesday used a 2013 tweet on China that was posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Gujarat CM), and urged the PM must answer his own question now.

In the 2013 tweet, Narendra Modi questioned the then Manmohan Singh-led government why Indian forces were withdrawing from their own territory in Ladakh.

"China withdraws its forces but I wonder why Indian forces are withdrawing from Indian territory? Why did we retreat?" Modi, then Gujarat chief minister said in a tweet on May 13, 2013.

"I stand with Modiji on this. PM must answer his question!," Shashi Tharoor said while retweeting Modi's 2013 tweet.

I stand with Modiji on this. PM must answer his question! https://t.co/xauOoFONvh — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 7, 2020

Randeep Surjewala in a similar tone wrote, "Respected Prime Minister, do you remember your words? Do these words hold any value? Will you tell why Indian forces are withdrawing in their own territory? The nation wants an answer."

The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.

The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the LAC.

The Chinese military on Monday began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held lengthy talks on Sunday. Doval and Wang are also the special representatives on the India-China boundary talks.