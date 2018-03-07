'I'm a Hindu; why should I celebrate Eid', says Yogi Adityanath

After triggering a row with his remark on Holi and Namaz timing, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking on the floor of the house on Tuesday said that he was a Hindu and hence he had no reason to celebrate Eid.

"And I am proud of it," Adityanath said while recalling his earlier response to a journalist when asked after celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya and Holi in Vrindavan, where was he going to celebrate Eid?

Replying to the address of the governor to the house, the CM said that he was not one of those people who wear 'janeu' (sacred thread) inside the house and put on skull caps while coming out if required. "I am devout Hindu and don't celebrate Eid. Why should I celebrate Eid when I take pride in my own religion? I am not one of those who sports sacred thread (Janeu) and at the same time wear cap (Muslim topi) and kneel down to offer prayers," he said, adding "but my government would continue to work for a peaceful celebration of Eid."

He further referred to the victory of the NDA alliance in Tripura, where Left Front had been ruling for 25 years, in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said that after taking decimating the "red flag", the BJP would now bring down those in "red caps", which is worn by members of the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, Adityanath had triggered a row by saying that the festival of Holi has to be respected by everyone as it falls once in a year while Namaz is offered many times.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.