‘I hope to be back home soon’: Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: Actor Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised, a day after getting tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor took to his social media pages and confirmed it. He wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."