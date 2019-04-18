I hope more youngsters vote, says Modi on second phase of Lok Sabha Elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 18: Minutes before voting began in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweet urged people to come out and vote in large numbers.

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted,''"Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote."

The second phase of the gigantic Lok Sabha elections began under the shadow of multiple raids involving what the authorities say is a cash-for-votes scam in Tamil Nadu. Elections on 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials.

Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Overall, 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry are voting today, in which electoral fortunes of four union ministers and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will be decided. The counting of votes for the seven-phase election, which ends on May 19, will be held on May 23.