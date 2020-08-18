I have not insulted doctors, says Sanjay Raut as IMA demands for resignation

Mumbai, Aug 18: Shiv Sena chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday clarified his assertion that 'compounders know greater than docs'.

Raut stated, "I've not insulted the docs. The method they're serving is commendable. My remark was within the context of WHO. Where I meant that the Covid-19 epidemic wouldn't have occurred if the WHO laboured effectively."

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday condemning Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'compounders know more than doctors' remark.

"We're against that a senior politician like Rautji ji who said compounders more than doctors," IMA-Thane said. "We condemn it and ask for his resignation. Doctors are demoralized and look up to you to take necessary action," it added.

Notably, while speaking to a Marathi channel on Sunday, Raut blamed the WHO for spreading the coronavirus infection and said that 'compounders know greater than docs'.

On this, the Maharastra unit of the Indian Medical Association wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, condemning Raut's assertion.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in India in terms of the number of infected people. A number of 6,04,358 people have been affected with 8,493 in the last 24 hours following more than 20,000 deaths in total.