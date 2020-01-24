  • search
    I get inspiration and energy from you, PM tells award-winning children

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, saying he gets inspiration and energy from them.

    Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the prime minister said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

    Image Courtesy: @PMOIndia

    "When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... is amazing," he said. "Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," Modi added.

    He told them to enjoy drinking water and juice not medicine. He also advised them to be physically active. The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors -- innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation.

    The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in "tabla vadan".

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
