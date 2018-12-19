  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 19: Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari who had been languishing in Pakistani jails for over six years returned home to India on Tuesday. He was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah-Attari border.

    Ansari knelt in reverence after crossing the border. Hamid's emotional mother Fauzia Ansari had earlier said she kept thanking God and everyone who played a part in her son's release.

    I feel really good coming back home, says Hamid Nehal Ansari after six years in Pakistan jail
    amid Nihal Ansari, who was repatriated by Pakistan after six years in jail, being received by his mother Fauzia Ansari, father Nehal Ansari (background R in tie) and elder brother Khali Ansari, at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.PTI Photo

    Hamid Nehal Ansari, 33, was greeted by his family and many officials at the Wagah border. After entering India, he and his family knelt down and touched the soil with their foreheads. In an emotional reunion, his parents, Nehal and Fauzia, hugged their weary-looking son. An official then handed him a bottle of water.

    Also Read | Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari returns home after 6 years

    Islamabad had alleged that Mr Ansari was an "Indian spy" who illegally entered Pakistan and accused him of being involved in anti-state crimes, forging documents.

    Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court to three years' imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015.

    He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

    Besides Ansari's father Nehal, mother Fauzia and relatives, a number of India-Pakistan friendship activists, officials and politicians will be present at the border to welcome him.

    Ansari had gone missing after he was taken into custody by Pakistani intelligence agencies and local police in Kohat in 2012 and finally in reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother, Fauzia Ansari, the high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army and was being tried by a military court.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 9:51 [IST]
